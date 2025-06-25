Brutal Sword Rampage: Guilty Verdict for London Killer

In a chilling series of events, Marcus Arduini Monzo, 37, was found guilty of murder on Wednesday, following a rampage that claimed the life of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin in London. Monzo was accused of nearly decapitating Daniel during the 20-minute spree that unfolded in Hainault, east London.

Prosecutors revealed that Monzo's violent assault included killing and skinning his cat, driving his van at a pedestrian, and slashing him with a sword, before turning his aggression on Daniel and others. His attacks continued with attempts to murder a police officer and a sleeping couple before his eventual arrest.

Despite claims of cannabis-induced psychosis, prosecutors argued that self-induced intoxication could not serve as a defense against the murder charge. Monzo was subsequently convicted on multiple counts, including Daniel's murder and three counts of attempted murder, leaving two police officers with serious, life-altering injuries.

