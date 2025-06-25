Left Menu

Brutal Sword Rampage: Guilty Verdict for London Killer

Marcus Arduini Monzo, 37, was found guilty of murder after a sword rampage in London that left a 14-year-old boy dead and multiple others injured. His defense claimed cannabis-induced psychosis, but prosecutors argued this does not mitigate the murder charge. Monzo was convicted for multiple counts, including attempted murder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:43 IST
Brutal Sword Rampage: Guilty Verdict for London Killer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a chilling series of events, Marcus Arduini Monzo, 37, was found guilty of murder on Wednesday, following a rampage that claimed the life of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin in London. Monzo was accused of nearly decapitating Daniel during the 20-minute spree that unfolded in Hainault, east London.

Prosecutors revealed that Monzo's violent assault included killing and skinning his cat, driving his van at a pedestrian, and slashing him with a sword, before turning his aggression on Daniel and others. His attacks continued with attempts to murder a police officer and a sleeping couple before his eventual arrest.

Despite claims of cannabis-induced psychosis, prosecutors argued that self-induced intoxication could not serve as a defense against the murder charge. Monzo was subsequently convicted on multiple counts, including Daniel's murder and three counts of attempted murder, leaving two police officers with serious, life-altering injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025