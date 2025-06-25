Left Menu

Echoes of the Emergency: BJP Critiques Congress's Constitutional Past

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized Congress's historic imposition of the Emergency as an attack on India's Constitution. He targeted Congress leaders for allegedly undermining democracy. Prasad highlighted Congress's past actions and accused it of 'hypocrisy', asserting BJP's commitment to preserving democratic principles in contemporary India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:58 IST
Echoes of the Emergency: BJP Critiques Congress's Constitutional Past
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique on the 50th anniversary of India's Emergency, former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Congress of perpetrating the most significant assault on the Constitution. Call this 'the biggest theft of democracy,' Prasad slammed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for dismissing BJP's observance of 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'.

Prasad alleged Congress repeatedly attacked Parliamentary democracy, referencing changes to election laws and Parliament's tenure. He spotlighted the Emergency era's media censorship and judicial interference, accusing the Congress of gagging press freedom and manipulating justice.

Highlighting past injustices under Congress, Prasad maintained that BJP remains dedicated to preserving democratic values, including transparency and public accountability. He cited the party's ongoing electoral successes as evidence of a shift in public trust toward BJP and away from Congress's history of high-handed governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025