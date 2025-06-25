Echoes of the Emergency: BJP Critiques Congress's Constitutional Past

In a sharp critique on the 50th anniversary of India's Emergency, former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Congress of perpetrating the most significant assault on the Constitution. Call this 'the biggest theft of democracy,' Prasad slammed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for dismissing BJP's observance of 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'.

Prasad alleged Congress repeatedly attacked Parliamentary democracy, referencing changes to election laws and Parliament's tenure. He spotlighted the Emergency era's media censorship and judicial interference, accusing the Congress of gagging press freedom and manipulating justice.

Highlighting past injustices under Congress, Prasad maintained that BJP remains dedicated to preserving democratic values, including transparency and public accountability. He cited the party's ongoing electoral successes as evidence of a shift in public trust toward BJP and away from Congress's history of high-handed governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)