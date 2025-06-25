Monetary Dispute Turns Deadly: Lawyer Couple Arrested for Gruesome Murder

In a shocking turn of events, a lawyer and his wife have been arrested in Raipur for the brutal murder of a 58-year-old man over an unpaid debt. The couple allegedly killed Kishore Paikara and disposed of his body encased in cement, triggering a widespread police investigation.

The accused, 31-year-old lawyer Ankit Upadhyay and his 24-year-old wife Shivani Sharma, reportedly conspired to kill Upadhyay's client, Kishore Paikara, who was demanding the return of Rs 30 lakh. Police arrested two other accomplices involved in disposing of the body.

The murder, which occurred in Indraprastha Colony, was uncovered after police traced an abandoned trunk filled with the cemented body, thanks to eyewitness reports and CCTV footage. The couple fled to Delhi but were arrested by authorities shortly after landing.

(With inputs from agencies.)