Delhi's Labour Chief Calls for Virtual Hearings to Empower Workers

Delhi's Labour Minister Kapil Mishra advocated for virtual hearings in the labour department to help workers participate in their cases without geographical restrictions. He emphasized the need for transparency and technology to protect workers' rights and announced plans for online publication of case-related information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:49 IST
In a push towards technological advancement, Delhi's Labour Minister Kapil Mishra has called for the implementation of virtual hearings. Aimed at freeing workers from geographical constraints, this move seeks to modernize the labour department's operations.

During a meeting with labor officials, Mishra emphasized the need for transparency and accountability within the department. He stated that protecting workers' rights remains a core responsibility, with the virtual hearing system being a crucial step in this direction.

Additionally, the labour department plans to publish a comprehensive list of cases and decisions online, further bolstering the government's commitment to worker welfare and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

