Cashless Medical Benefits for 'Loktantra Senanis'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced cashless medical treatment for individuals and families of 'Loktantra Senanis' who opposed the Emergency. This decision coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, now marked as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'. The Emergency, declared in 1975, was India's first in peacetime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has unveiled a cashless medical treatment initiative for the state's 'Loktantra Senanis', those who actively resisted the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975. Their families will also benefit from this scheme.

The announcement was made during a programme at the Lok Bhawan, on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. This anniversary is now observed as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', a day to commemorate Constitution Murder Day, as declared by the Centre in 2024.

During the Emergency from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977, India faced significant political upheaval. The period marked the country's first peacetime Emergency, distinct from the earlier wars-induced Emergencies with China in 1962 and Pakistan in 1971.

(With inputs from agencies.)

