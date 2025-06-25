Cashless Medical Benefits for 'Loktantra Senanis'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has unveiled a cashless medical treatment initiative for the state's 'Loktantra Senanis', those who actively resisted the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi in 1975. Their families will also benefit from this scheme.

The announcement was made during a programme at the Lok Bhawan, on the eve of the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. This anniversary is now observed as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', a day to commemorate Constitution Murder Day, as declared by the Centre in 2024.

During the Emergency from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977, India faced significant political upheaval. The period marked the country's first peacetime Emergency, distinct from the earlier wars-induced Emergencies with China in 1962 and Pakistan in 1971.

(With inputs from agencies.)