Uttar Pradesh Fortifies Festive Season Amidst Safety and Harmony Directives

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has initiated stringent measures for maintaining law, order, and communal harmony during upcoming festivals. In a high-level review meeting, directives were issued to ensure safe celebrations amidst heightened vigilance, emphasizing community engagement and proactive responses against disturbances. These efforts aim for seamless festival arrangements across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-06-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 00:14 IST
In an effort to ensure a peaceful festive season, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a high-level meeting with key officials on Wednesday. The agenda focused on law and order, communal harmony, and enhancing public amenities across the state during numerous festivals.

Detailed discussions were held with police commissioners, divisional heads, district magistrates, and senior police officials. The Chief Minister emphasized that religious events must prioritize devotion, safety, and social harmony, with all administrative bodies operating with heightened sensitivity.

Highlighting the importance of vigilance, Adityanath directed special measures for the Kanwar Yatra as it symbolizes faith and discipline, while asserting zero tolerance for disruptions and meticulous adherence to safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

