Ecuador's Notorious Fugitive 'Fito' Recaptured

Ecuador's most-wanted fugitive, Jose Adolfo Macias, notoriously known as 'Fito', has been apprehended after evading capture following his dramatic escape from prison in January 2024. This arrest of Los Choneros leader marks a significant crackdown on organized crime.

President Daniel Noboa praised the coordinated efforts of the nation's police and military forces, expressing determination to reclaim national security. A hefty reward of $1 million was previously offered for information leading to Macias' capture, signifying the government's resolve against criminal activities.

Macias is expected to be extradited to the United States, where he will be facing serious international drug and gun charges in a federal court in New York. This comes after the U.S. sanctioned Los Choneros in 2023, citing their involvement in drug trafficking and escalating violence across Ecuador.

(With inputs from agencies.)