Maharashtra Tribal Corporation Sacks Manager Over Grain Procurement Scandal

The Maharashtra State Cooperative Tribal Development Corporation has taken decisive action by dismissing a regional manager over alleged irregularities in grain procurement that resulted in a financial loss of Rs 27.9 crore. The decision was detailed in an official order released on Tuesday.

The alleged mismanagement came to light in grain procurement and distribution meant for tribal welfare schemes, according to the corporation's findings. This triggered multiple FIRs across Shahapur, Khinavli, Jawhar, Karjat, and Tokawde police stations.

The inquiry revealed that the former regional manager, stationed at the corporation's Jawhar office, failed to maintain proper oversight, leading to substantial losses during his 2022-23 tenure. The corporation has now directed the recovery of the full loss amount from the dismissed officer and initiated Revenue Recovery Certificate proceedings to secure payment.