Left Menu

Maharashtra Tribal Corporation Sacks Manager Over Grain Procurement Scandal

The Maharashtra State Cooperative Tribal Development Corporation dismissed a regional manager due to alleged irregularities in grain procurement, causing a loss of Rs 27.9 crore. Multiple FIRs are lodged, and the corporation demands full recovery of losses while the district collector starts Revenue Recovery Certificate proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:19 IST
Maharashtra Tribal Corporation Sacks Manager Over Grain Procurement Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Cooperative Tribal Development Corporation has taken decisive action by dismissing a regional manager over alleged irregularities in grain procurement that resulted in a financial loss of Rs 27.9 crore. The decision was detailed in an official order released on Tuesday.

The alleged mismanagement came to light in grain procurement and distribution meant for tribal welfare schemes, according to the corporation's findings. This triggered multiple FIRs across Shahapur, Khinavli, Jawhar, Karjat, and Tokawde police stations.

The inquiry revealed that the former regional manager, stationed at the corporation's Jawhar office, failed to maintain proper oversight, leading to substantial losses during his 2022-23 tenure. The corporation has now directed the recovery of the full loss amount from the dismissed officer and initiated Revenue Recovery Certificate proceedings to secure payment.

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

Clinical-ready AI tool boosts breast cancer detection via decision tree algorithms

Agricultural productivity rises with formal credit access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025