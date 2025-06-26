Ensuring Harmony: Yogi Adityanath's Directives for Uttar Pradesh Festivals

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a strategic meeting to reinforce law and order as the state approaches several key religious festivals. The chief minister prioritized ensuring public safety, harmony, and adequate amenities during this period.

During the high-level review, Adityanath instructed police and district officials to maintain vigilance, especially in sensitive regions. The upcoming festivals include notable events such as the Kanwar Yatra, with directives stressing safety and tradition. District borders with Uttarakhand, in particular, are to exercise heightened vigilance.

Adityanath emphasized the importance of maintaining social harmony and preventing disruptions. He directed that no harm should come to the environment or community structures in festival preparations. Social media and law enforcement are to work closely to prevent the spread of misinformation and ensure the festivities run smoothly.

