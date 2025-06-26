Left Menu

Ensuring Harmony: Yogi Adityanath's Directives for Uttar Pradesh Festivals

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a high-level review meeting to ensure robust law and order, communal harmony, and public amenities during festivals in Uttar Pradesh. Emphasizing safety and sensitivity, he issued directives for proper preparations, coordination, and vigilance across the state, especially during sensitive periods encompassing several religious events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 26-06-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 10:38 IST
Ensuring Harmony: Yogi Adityanath's Directives for Uttar Pradesh Festivals
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a strategic meeting to reinforce law and order as the state approaches several key religious festivals. The chief minister prioritized ensuring public safety, harmony, and adequate amenities during this period.

During the high-level review, Adityanath instructed police and district officials to maintain vigilance, especially in sensitive regions. The upcoming festivals include notable events such as the Kanwar Yatra, with directives stressing safety and tradition. District borders with Uttarakhand, in particular, are to exercise heightened vigilance.

Adityanath emphasized the importance of maintaining social harmony and preventing disruptions. He directed that no harm should come to the environment or community structures in festival preparations. Social media and law enforcement are to work closely to prevent the spread of misinformation and ensure the festivities run smoothly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025