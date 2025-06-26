Left Menu

Capture of 'Los Choneros' Leader Ends Yearlong Hunt

José Adolfo Macías, alias “Fito,” a notorious Ecuadorian drug trafficker, has been recaptured after a year on the run. Wanted by both Ecuador and the United States, Macías led the infamous 'Los Choneros' gang, known for its violent activities and cocaine distribution. His capture marks a significant victory in the fight against drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 26-06-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 11:29 IST
Capture of 'Los Choneros' Leader Ends Yearlong Hunt
fugitive
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

José Adolfo Macías, known as "Fito," has been recaptured after evading authorities for over a year following his escape from a high-security prison in Ecuador. The fugitive, wanted in both Ecuador and the United States, was the leader of the notorious gang 'Los Choneros' and has been linked to extensive drug trafficking operations.

His recapture in Manta, Ecuador, confirms the end of a yearlong manhunt that had involved international cooperation. Macías was found hiding in a concealed space at a house, showcasing the significant measures he took to evade capture. His criminal activities include leading a network involved in cocaine trafficking and weapons smuggling into the United States.

The gang, Los Choneros, has been connected to several Mexican cartels, with its operations extending globally. Authorities in Ecuador had classified the group as a terrorist organization. The capture was made partly due to a reward offer, which the government had raised to USD 1 million, emphasizing the high-profile nature of Macías and his operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025