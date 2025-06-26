Capture of 'Los Choneros' Leader Ends Yearlong Hunt
José Adolfo Macías, alias “Fito,” a notorious Ecuadorian drug trafficker, has been recaptured after a year on the run. Wanted by both Ecuador and the United States, Macías led the infamous 'Los Choneros' gang, known for its violent activities and cocaine distribution. His capture marks a significant victory in the fight against drug trafficking.
José Adolfo Macías, known as "Fito," has been recaptured after evading authorities for over a year following his escape from a high-security prison in Ecuador. The fugitive, wanted in both Ecuador and the United States, was the leader of the notorious gang 'Los Choneros' and has been linked to extensive drug trafficking operations.
His recapture in Manta, Ecuador, confirms the end of a yearlong manhunt that had involved international cooperation. Macías was found hiding in a concealed space at a house, showcasing the significant measures he took to evade capture. His criminal activities include leading a network involved in cocaine trafficking and weapons smuggling into the United States.
The gang, Los Choneros, has been connected to several Mexican cartels, with its operations extending globally. Authorities in Ecuador had classified the group as a terrorist organization. The capture was made partly due to a reward offer, which the government had raised to USD 1 million, emphasizing the high-profile nature of Macías and his operations.
