Capture of 'Los Choneros' Leader Ends Yearlong Hunt

José Adolfo Macías, known as "Fito," has been recaptured after evading authorities for over a year following his escape from a high-security prison in Ecuador. The fugitive, wanted in both Ecuador and the United States, was the leader of the notorious gang 'Los Choneros' and has been linked to extensive drug trafficking operations.

His recapture in Manta, Ecuador, confirms the end of a yearlong manhunt that had involved international cooperation. Macías was found hiding in a concealed space at a house, showcasing the significant measures he took to evade capture. His criminal activities include leading a network involved in cocaine trafficking and weapons smuggling into the United States.

The gang, Los Choneros, has been connected to several Mexican cartels, with its operations extending globally. Authorities in Ecuador had classified the group as a terrorist organization. The capture was made partly due to a reward offer, which the government had raised to USD 1 million, emphasizing the high-profile nature of Macías and his operations.

