Pirates on the Prowl: Fishermen Attacked at Sea

Fishermen from Nagapattinam were attacked and robbed by alleged Sri Lankan pirates while fishing at sea. The assailants reportedly looted their equipment and catch, leaving one fisherman injured. The group, originating from Seruthur village, safely returned to their district after the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagapattinam | Updated: 26-06-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 11:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident on the open sea, a group of fishermen from Nagapattinam fell victim to a pirate attack, reportedly staged by Sri Lankan marauders. The unfortunate event took place as the fishermen embarked on their routine voyage, officials disclosed.

During the assault, one fisherman sustained injuries, adding injury to the insult of having their fishing nets, equipment, and catch looted by the assailants. The incident highlights concerns over piracy as an ongoing threat in the region.

The attacked fishing crews, who hail from Seruthur village, returned to their district rattled but safe. The Somber event calls for increased security measures to protect those earning their livelihood from the sea.

