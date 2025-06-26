Left Menu

Tragic Debt Crisis Claims Lives in Uttar Pradesh

A family in Uttar Pradesh allegedly consumed poison due to mounting debt, resulting in the deaths of a woman and her daughter. The father and another daughter remain in critical condition. The police are investigating the case while seeking to understand the financial burden they faced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's district where a family's desperate measures over financial struggles led to tragedy. A woman and her 19-year-old daughter succumbed to poison, while the husband and younger daughter are battling for their lives.

According to Superintendent of Police Abhishek, the family residing in Kandera village under the Noorpur police jurisdiction, consumed poison due to overwhelming debt. The father, Pukhraj, is under obligation for a debt of Rs 6 lakh, despite extreme pressure from creditors.

The deceased mother, Rameshiya, and elder daughter, Anita, have been sent for post-mortem while the police continue their probe, aiming to shed light on the tragic consequences of crippling debt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

