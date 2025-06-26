Toll Plaza Terror: Midnight Gunfire Erupts Over Tax Dispute

In a dramatic turn of events at the Dhilwan toll plaza on the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway, gunfire erupted after a dispute over a toll tax payment. The attack unfolded shortly after midnight, according to police reports on Thursday.

After being asked by the toll staff to pay the necessary fee, one of the car occupants discharged a firearm, causing panic among employees. Remarkably, the toll workers managed to avoid injury during the episode.

The Dhilwan station house officer, Dalwinder Singh, confirmed that the shooter fled the scene immediately after his violent act. A police case has been registered, and investigations are in progress to identify and apprehend the culprit.

(With inputs from agencies.)