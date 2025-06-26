Left Menu

Toll Plaza Terror: Midnight Gunfire Erupts Over Tax Dispute

In a shocking incident at Dhilwan toll plaza on the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway, a man opened fire after being asked to pay the toll tax. The incident occurred around midnight when the driver refused to comply with the toll staff's request. Fortunately, no one was injured. A police investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kapurthala | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:06 IST
Toll Plaza Terror: Midnight Gunfire Erupts Over Tax Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events at the Dhilwan toll plaza on the Jalandhar-Amritsar highway, gunfire erupted after a dispute over a toll tax payment. The attack unfolded shortly after midnight, according to police reports on Thursday.

After being asked by the toll staff to pay the necessary fee, one of the car occupants discharged a firearm, causing panic among employees. Remarkably, the toll workers managed to avoid injury during the episode.

The Dhilwan station house officer, Dalwinder Singh, confirmed that the shooter fled the scene immediately after his violent act. A police case has been registered, and investigations are in progress to identify and apprehend the culprit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025