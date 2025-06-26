Left Menu

Supreme Court Clarifies Mediation Misconceptions in Matrimonial Cases

The Supreme Court highlighted misunderstandings about mediation in matrimonial cases, clarifying that it aims to find a solution rather than compel couples to reconcile. The Justices referenced the Commercial Courts Act to emphasize the importance of mediation as a process for resolution and settlement.

New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:21 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court addressed prevailing misconceptions about mediation in matrimonial disputes, stating that its primary goal is not to ensure couples remain together. Justices K V Viswanathan and N Kotiswar Singh emphasized that mediation should be seen as a mechanism for finding a resolution, whether that results in a couple staying together or parting ways.

The judges clarified that mediation is often misinterpreted, with many believing it mandates reconciliation. However, the Court's stance is to offer a solution to the disputes without pressuring the parties involved to reconcile, placing the decision firmly in the hands of those involved.

Highlighting the importance of this process, the Court pointed to the Commercial Courts Act of 2015, which also mandates pre-institution mediation and settlement, indicating that mediation is a standard and crucial step in dispute resolutions beyond family matters.

