Kenya's Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen has drawn striking parallels between this week's protests and terrorism, asserting they represent a thinly veiled coup attempt. While many view these protests as a form of legitimate dissent, Murkomen suggests a more sinister undertone, urging heightened vigilance across the nation.

The Interior Minister's controversial statement came during a period of heightened civil unrest, where citizens took to the streets to voice discontent with various governmental policies. Demonstrators countered Murkomen's claims, arguing their actions were grounded in democratic rights to protest.

The minister's remarks have initiated an intense dialogue around the country about the boundaries between dissent and disorder, potentially influencing future policy and the tenor of civil protests in Kenya.

(With inputs from agencies.)