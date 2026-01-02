Left Menu

Mayawati Blasts Indore Water Tragedy, Demands Government Accountability

BSP chief Mayawati expressed sorrow over the Indore water contamination tragedy, urging government accountability. She condemned negligence, highlighting the loss of lives. Local authorities report initial findings of water contamination, while relief efforts include treatment and monitoring. The NHRC seeks a detailed report, addressing complaints of prolonged inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 12:39 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a stark revelation highlighting governance failure, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati expressed her deep sorrow over the tragic incident in Indore where several citizens reportedly died due to contaminated water.

Mayawati condemned the 'negligence and corruption' leading to such devastation and called for immediate government action to prevent similar occurrences.

Local authorities, including Indore Collector Shivam Verma, confirmed ongoing investigations, noting initial findings of contamination and continued monitoring of the health situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

