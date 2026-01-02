Mayawati Blasts Indore Water Tragedy, Demands Government Accountability

In a stark revelation highlighting governance failure, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati expressed her deep sorrow over the tragic incident in Indore where several citizens reportedly died due to contaminated water.

Mayawati condemned the 'negligence and corruption' leading to such devastation and called for immediate government action to prevent similar occurrences.

Local authorities, including Indore Collector Shivam Verma, confirmed ongoing investigations, noting initial findings of contamination and continued monitoring of the health situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)