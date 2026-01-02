Mayawati Blasts Indore Water Tragedy, Demands Government Accountability
BSP chief Mayawati expressed sorrow over the Indore water contamination tragedy, urging government accountability. She condemned negligence, highlighting the loss of lives. Local authorities report initial findings of water contamination, while relief efforts include treatment and monitoring. The NHRC seeks a detailed report, addressing complaints of prolonged inaction.
In a stark revelation highlighting governance failure, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati expressed her deep sorrow over the tragic incident in Indore where several citizens reportedly died due to contaminated water.
Mayawati condemned the 'negligence and corruption' leading to such devastation and called for immediate government action to prevent similar occurrences.
Local authorities, including Indore Collector Shivam Verma, confirmed ongoing investigations, noting initial findings of contamination and continued monitoring of the health situation.
