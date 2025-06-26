Left Menu

Security Forces Dismantle Naxal Threat in Chhattisgarh

Two women Naxalites with bounties totaling Rs 6 lakh were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. The operation involved various security teams and led to the recovery of weapons and explosive materials. This marks ongoing efforts to combat Naxalism in the region.

Updated: 26-06-2025 18:09 IST
In a significant operation, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district neutralized two women Naxalites carrying a combined bounty of Rs 6 lakh. The encounter took place late Wednesday in the dense forests of the Abhujmaad area.

The operation involved personnel from the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force, and Indo Tibetan Border Police, following intelligence on the presence of senior Maoist cadres. Two Naxalites, identified as Seema and Linge, were killed, both residents of Sukma district.

Authorities recovered weaponry, explosives, and Maoist literature from the encounter site. Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, confirmed the ongoing commitment to anti-Naxal operations, emphasizing the government's determination to eradicate Naxalism under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration.

