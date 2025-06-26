NEET Scandal: Is NTA the 'National Corruption Agency'?

In a growing controversy surrounding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the Congress party has intensified its call for a probe into the National Testing Agency's (NTA) conduct. This follows the recent bail of two persons accused of attempting to manipulate NEET scores for money.

Allegations have surfaced against the NTA, dubbed by critics as the 'National Corruption Agency,' for a lack of transparency. Despite the arrests under the Anti-Corruption Act, the CBI maintains no NTA officials were involved, raising further questions on the integrity of the examination process.

The scandal has raised significant concerns, given the NEET's role in determining future doctors, the cornerstone of the nation's healthcare. The Congress demands a thorough investigation to address the potential systemic failures in the administration of crucial exams.

