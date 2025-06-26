Left Menu

NEET Scandal: Is NTA the 'National Corruption Agency'?

The Congress has called for an investigation into the National Testing Agency's role after two individuals accused of manipulating NEET marks were granted bail. Allegations have been made about corruption, questioning NTA's transparency and accountability within the testing process. No responses have been received from CBI or NTA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 18:40 IST
NEET Scandal: Is NTA the 'National Corruption Agency'?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a growing controversy surrounding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the Congress party has intensified its call for a probe into the National Testing Agency's (NTA) conduct. This follows the recent bail of two persons accused of attempting to manipulate NEET scores for money.

Allegations have surfaced against the NTA, dubbed by critics as the 'National Corruption Agency,' for a lack of transparency. Despite the arrests under the Anti-Corruption Act, the CBI maintains no NTA officials were involved, raising further questions on the integrity of the examination process.

The scandal has raised significant concerns, given the NEET's role in determining future doctors, the cornerstone of the nation's healthcare. The Congress demands a thorough investigation to address the potential systemic failures in the administration of crucial exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025