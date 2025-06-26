Iran's Uranium Stockpile: A Persistent Threat Post-Strikes

Recent reports indicate that Iran's uranium stockpile has largely withstood the impact of U.S. military strikes on its nuclear facilities, according to assessments from European capitals.

Intelligence assessments shared with the Financial Times suggest that Iran's 408 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, which approaches weapons-grade quality, were not stored at the Fordow enrichment site, one of the country's primary nuclear locations, when the U.S. conducted last weekend's attack.

This suggests that Iran retains a significant portion of its nuclear capabilities, leading to ongoing concerns in the international community about its potential for weaponization.

