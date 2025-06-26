Left Menu

Iran's Uranium Stockpile: A Persistent Threat Post-Strikes

Iran's enriched uranium reserves were largely unaffected by recent U.S. strikes on its nuclear sites, according to European assessments. These analyses suggest that Iran's 408 kilograms of uranium, almost at weapons-grade purity, were not housed at the primary Fordow facility during the attack, preserving the nation's capabilities.

Recent reports indicate that Iran's uranium stockpile has largely withstood the impact of U.S. military strikes on its nuclear facilities, according to assessments from European capitals.

Intelligence assessments shared with the Financial Times suggest that Iran's 408 kilograms of highly enriched uranium, which approaches weapons-grade quality, were not stored at the Fordow enrichment site, one of the country's primary nuclear locations, when the U.S. conducted last weekend's attack.

This suggests that Iran retains a significant portion of its nuclear capabilities, leading to ongoing concerns in the international community about its potential for weaponization.

