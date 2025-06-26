Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to Shut Down Job Corps
A judge blocked the Trump administration from closing Job Corps, a vital job training program for low-income youth, arguing the move was illegal without Congress's green light. The program, helping 25,000 youth, faced being axed by the Labor Department for cost issues but was safeguarded by the ruling.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:12 IST
A U.S. judge has intervened to halt the Trump administration's attempt to close Job Corps, a significant job training initiative for underprivileged young people.
U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter ruled that the Labor Department's decision to shutter the program lacked congressional authorization, thus deeming it likely illegal.
The ruling is seen as a crucial win for the National Job Corps Association, which argues the program's closure would adversely impact participants, contractors, and local communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Demands Debate on India's Security Strategy Post-Pahalgam
ED conducts searches against Congress Bellary MP Tukaram E, 3 MLAs in Karnataka in Valmiki 'scam' linked PMLA case: Officials.
Congress Accuses Modi Government of Misusing UAPA to Stifle Dissent
Congress Expels Laxman Singh for Anti-Party Activities
Valmiki Scam: Congress Faces Money Laundering Heat