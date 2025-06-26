Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to Shut Down Job Corps

A U.S. judge has intervened to halt the Trump administration's attempt to close Job Corps, a significant job training initiative for underprivileged young people.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter ruled that the Labor Department's decision to shutter the program lacked congressional authorization, thus deeming it likely illegal.

The ruling is seen as a crucial win for the National Job Corps Association, which argues the program's closure would adversely impact participants, contractors, and local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)