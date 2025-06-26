Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to Shut Down Job Corps

A judge blocked the Trump administration from closing Job Corps, a vital job training program for low-income youth, arguing the move was illegal without Congress's green light. The program, helping 25,000 youth, faced being axed by the Labor Department for cost issues but was safeguarded by the ruling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:12 IST
Judge Blocks Trump's Plan to Shut Down Job Corps
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge has intervened to halt the Trump administration's attempt to close Job Corps, a significant job training initiative for underprivileged young people.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter ruled that the Labor Department's decision to shutter the program lacked congressional authorization, thus deeming it likely illegal.

The ruling is seen as a crucial win for the National Job Corps Association, which argues the program's closure would adversely impact participants, contractors, and local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025