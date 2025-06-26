Left Menu

Reviving the Civic Body: Delhi Municipal Corporation Elects New Committees

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is set to hold elections for special and ad-hoc committees on July 10, 2025, after a long hiatus. These committees are crucial for the city's policy-making and civic work. The move aims to revitalize the administrative functions with 250 members being elected.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is gearing up for a significant electoral event on July 10, 2025, marking the first time in over two-and-a-half years that elections will be held for its special and ad-hoc committees, according to officials.

Set during the corporation's ordinary July meeting, the elections coincide with adjourned sessions from earlier months, forming a comprehensive assembly. This development underscores efforts to rejuvenate the MCD's administrative and policy-making capabilities.

The elections will see 250 members participate across various committees, including those focusing on licensing, public health, environmental management, and women welfare. These committees play pivotal roles in policy formulation and civic administration, with the inclusion of external experts subject to corporate approval.

