India Stands Firm: No Change in Indus Waters Treaty Stance Despite Pakistan's Pleas

In a resolute address, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil declared that India will not reverse its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, despite multiple appeals from Pakistan.

During a press conference, Paatil dismissed the statements from Pakistani leader Bilawal Bhutto, stating that his comments are largely political and ineffective.

Paatil reaffirmed India's decision, emphasizing that the recent Pahalgam terror attack influenced the current stance, and conveys that India's resolve remains unshaken by threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)