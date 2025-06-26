India Stands Firm: No Change in Indus Waters Treaty Stance Despite Pakistan's Pleas
Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil reaffirmed India's decision not to revoke the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty despite Pakistan's repeated appeals. Addressing the press, Paatil dismissed Pakistani leader Bilawal Bhutto's threats, emphasizing India's unyielding position after the Pahalgam terror incident.
In a resolute address, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil declared that India will not reverse its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, despite multiple appeals from Pakistan.
During a press conference, Paatil dismissed the statements from Pakistani leader Bilawal Bhutto, stating that his comments are largely political and ineffective.
Paatil reaffirmed India's decision, emphasizing that the recent Pahalgam terror attack influenced the current stance, and conveys that India's resolve remains unshaken by threats.
