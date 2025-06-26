Left Menu

India Stands Firm: No Change in Indus Waters Treaty Stance Despite Pakistan's Pleas

Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil reaffirmed India's decision not to revoke the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty despite Pakistan's repeated appeals. Addressing the press, Paatil dismissed Pakistani leader Bilawal Bhutto's threats, emphasizing India's unyielding position after the Pahalgam terror incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:41 IST
India Stands Firm: No Change in Indus Waters Treaty Stance Despite Pakistan's Pleas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a resolute address, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil declared that India will not reverse its suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, despite multiple appeals from Pakistan.

During a press conference, Paatil dismissed the statements from Pakistani leader Bilawal Bhutto, stating that his comments are largely political and ineffective.

Paatil reaffirmed India's decision, emphasizing that the recent Pahalgam terror attack influenced the current stance, and conveys that India's resolve remains unshaken by threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025