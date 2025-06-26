U.S. Visa Applicants Must Verify Social Media Activity for National Security

The United States has tightened its visa application process, now requiring applicants to disclose social media usernames or handles they've used over the last five years. This policy, described as a national security measure, was communicated by the U.S. Embassy in India to ensure transparency and authenticity.

Failure to provide accurate social media details could result in visa denial and affect future eligibility. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the need for merit-based assessment of Indian visa applicants and confirmed ongoing dialogue with the U.S. regarding mobility and consular issues.

Since 2019, social media vetting has been part of U.S. visa procedures for immigrant and non-immigrant applications. The recent escalation includes advising F, M, or J visa seekers to set social media privacy settings to public for identity verification purposes, aligning with heightened immigration law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)