Left Menu

U.S. Visa Applicants Must Verify Social Media Activity for National Security

The U.S. is enforcing visa applicants to share their social media history from the past five years, regarding each visa adjudication as a national security decision. The U.S. Embassy in India warns that omitting social media details may lead to visa denial. Compliance is crucial as it impacts future eligibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 20:07 IST
U.S. Visa Applicants Must Verify Social Media Activity for National Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The United States has tightened its visa application process, now requiring applicants to disclose social media usernames or handles they've used over the last five years. This policy, described as a national security measure, was communicated by the U.S. Embassy in India to ensure transparency and authenticity.

Failure to provide accurate social media details could result in visa denial and affect future eligibility. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the need for merit-based assessment of Indian visa applicants and confirmed ongoing dialogue with the U.S. regarding mobility and consular issues.

Since 2019, social media vetting has been part of U.S. visa procedures for immigrant and non-immigrant applications. The recent escalation includes advising F, M, or J visa seekers to set social media privacy settings to public for identity verification purposes, aligning with heightened immigration law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eating into GDP: New Report Links Poor Diets to Billions in Economic Losses

Viet Nam’s Blue Economy: Unlocking Marine Potential Through Smarter Investments

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025