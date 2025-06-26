Bombay HC Judges Recuse from HDFC Bank CEO Fraud Case: Unveiling Trust Allegations
Multiple benches of the Bombay High Court have recused themselves from hearing a case involving HDFC Bank CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's plea to dismiss an FIR accusing him of fraud. The complaint, filed by Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, alleges misuse of power to assist in retaining control over the Trust's governance.
In a unfolding legal case, several benches of the Bombay High Court have distanced themselves from a controversial hearing involving HDFC Bank's CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan. Jagdishan has filed a plea seeking to overturn an FIR accusing him of malpractice, registered by the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust.
The Trust, responsible for managing Mumbai's renowned Lilavati Hospital, charges Jagdishan with accepting a bribe in exchange for financial advice to unjustly maintain the Chetan Mehta Group's influence over the Trust. This accusation, refuted by Jagdishan, has prompted unprecedented recusals among the judiciary.
In a twist highlighting judicial integrity, judges recused themselves over potential conflicts of interest, including past associations with the parties involved and even shareholdings in HDFC Bank. As the case progresses, it is now directed to be reevaluated by yet another bench, with calls for a CBI investigation intensifying.
