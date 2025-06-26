Left Menu

Crime Branch Cracks Down on Fraudulent Schemes in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch has filed charge sheets against nine individuals implicated in fraudulent activities involving fake job offers and college admissions. These cases span from financial frauds promising MBBS seats to deceptive job placements abroad, with crimes reported between 2019 and 2023.

In a significant move, the Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police has filed five charge sheets against nine individuals accused of defrauding people by promising them college admissions and job placements. The charge sheets, resulting from investigations conducted since 2019, were filed in courts on Thursday, a police official revealed.

One of the cases involves accused Alok Kumar and Maneer Ahmad Bhat, who allegedly took Rs 12 lakh from a doctor in Poonch, promising to secure MBBS seats for his daughters. Another charge sheet names Rakesh Sareen of Delhi for deceiving a businessman from Jammu out of Rs 9.42 lakh by falsely offering machinery for a business venture.

Other charges were pressed against individuals for obtaining sums ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 6.50 lakh by falsely assuring jobs and work visas. The accused hail from various regions including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Delhi. The cases are currently pending judicial evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

