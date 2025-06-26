Telangana's New EAGLE Initiative: Combatting Narcotics with Celebrity Support

On Thursday, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced a rebranding of the state's Anti Narcotics Bureau. Now known as the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement, or EAGLE, this entity is charged with combating the state's growing drug crisis.

During an event aligning with the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in 2025, Reddy elaborated on EAGLE's mandate to detect drug cultivation and thwart smuggling activities. Celebrities such as actors Ram Charan and Vijay Devarakonda attended, bringing further attention to the initiative.

The Chief Minister outlined a robust framework for educational institutions, warning of legal consequences if narcotics are found on their premises. Emphasizing a holistic approach, he advocated for hiring child psychology professionals to monitor student behavior proactively, a step towards fostering a drug-free Telangana.