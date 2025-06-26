Controversy Over Unapproved Construction: SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq's Deadline Looms

Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq finds himself at the center of a construction controversy, as authorities demand a revised building plan for his home allegedly constructed without necessary approvals in Deepa Sarai.

The Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate had previously issued multiple notices, with the latest deadline set for July 8, following a June hearing.

A technical report submitted found discrepancies, compelling the MP to address these issues before further action is determined by the reviewing junior engineer.

