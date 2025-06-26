Left Menu

Controversy Over Unapproved Construction: SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq's Deadline Looms

Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq is under scrutiny for constructing a residence without proper approval in Deepa Sarai. The Sambhal SDM has given him until July 8 to submit a revised building plan. A technical report highlighted errors in his submission, prompting the deadline extension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq finds himself at the center of a construction controversy, as authorities demand a revised building plan for his home allegedly constructed without necessary approvals in Deepa Sarai.

The Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate had previously issued multiple notices, with the latest deadline set for July 8, following a June hearing.

A technical report submitted found discrepancies, compelling the MP to address these issues before further action is determined by the reviewing junior engineer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

