Controversy Over Unapproved Construction: SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq's Deadline Looms
Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq is under scrutiny for constructing a residence without proper approval in Deepa Sarai. The Sambhal SDM has given him until July 8 to submit a revised building plan. A technical report highlighted errors in his submission, prompting the deadline extension.
Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq finds himself at the center of a construction controversy, as authorities demand a revised building plan for his home allegedly constructed without necessary approvals in Deepa Sarai.
The Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate had previously issued multiple notices, with the latest deadline set for July 8, following a June hearing.
A technical report submitted found discrepancies, compelling the MP to address these issues before further action is determined by the reviewing junior engineer.
