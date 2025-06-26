Himachal Pradesh on High Alert as Rains Wreak Havoc

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has issued a stern directive to all deputy commissioners in the state, emphasizing 24/7 readiness as extreme weather conditions persist. This follows a devastating spell of heavy rains, cloudbursts, and flash floods that have caused significant disruption.

With several regions reporting casualties and missing persons, the Chief Minister has urgently called for comprehensive relief and rehabilitation efforts to aid those impacted. Special attention is being given to the relocation of families, including migrant laborers, from high-risk zones near rivers and streams.

The local meteorological department has issued an orange warning for upcoming significant rainfall and potential thunderstorms in select districts. As the threat of further inclement weather looms, residents and tourists are advised to exercise caution near water bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)