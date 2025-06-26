Left Menu

Elon Musk Eyes Lebanon's Internet Sector for Expansion

Billionaire Elon Musk and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun discussed bringing Musk's business ventures to Lebanon, focusing on telecommunications and internet sectors. The move aligns with Lebanon's recent talks with SpaceX's Starlink. However, it faces resistance from state-owned companies aiming to maintain their exclusive control over internet access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 26-06-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk has shown interest in expanding his business ventures in Lebanon, engaging in talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun about the country's telecommunications and internet sectors. The discussions included a personal phone call from Musk, who is exploring opportunities in a region known for its low internet speeds.

President Aoun has invited Musk to visit Lebanon, expressing openness to hosting Musk's companies in the country. This development follows a series of meetings in Beirut involving top Lebanese officials and Starlink's Global Director of Licensing and Development, Sam Turner, aimed at exploring satellite internet service solutions. The sessions were attended by U.S. ambassador Lisa Johnson.

While the talks present promising opportunities for Lebanon's connectivity landscape, they have also sparked opposition. Local state-owned internet providers and their affiliates, who currently dominate the market, are lobbying against granting operational licenses to Starlink. This comes as Starlink expands its operations, having recently secured licensing in India and Lesotho.

(With inputs from agencies.)

