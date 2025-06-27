Left Menu

Call for Global Support as U.N.-Backed Mission Faces Challenges in Haiti

The United Nations-backed security mission in Haiti marked one year since deployment, urging more international support to tackle armed gangs. Despite some progress, challenges persist due to funding and logistical issues. Haitian leaders seek transformation into a formal U.N. peacekeeping force amidst ongoing violence and instability.

Updated: 27-06-2025 01:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations-backed security mission in Haiti marked its first anniversary on Thursday, with its commander requesting additional international support to combat armed gangs. Initiated in response to Haiti's government's urgent plea, the mission, led by Kenyan forces, deployed its initial contingent last June.

Commander Godfrey Otunge highlighted that the mission, funded by voluntary partners, faces significant hurdles, including inadequate funding, personnel shortages, and logistical challenges. This has hindered its goal of deploying 2,500 troops, as fewer than half have been stationed so far.

Despite these setbacks, the mission has established strategic bases in crucial areas. However, calls for a formal U.N. peacekeeping mission face resistance in the Security Council, with Haiti continuing to suffer from widespread violence and instability.

