Refugee Re-route: US Expands Asylum Agreements in Central America

The United States has brokered new agreements with Guatemala and Honduras, allowing these countries to potentially serve as refuge options for individuals seeking asylum, announced US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. This move is part of the Trump administration's broader strategy to manage migration by enhancing deportation flexibility.

The agreements, which have been in negotiation for several months, provide alternative asylum pathways for migrants, apart from entering the United States. Secretary Noem detailed that these arrangements were facilitated by considerable US pressure on the involved Central American nations to secure the accords.

Noem emphasized the importance of diversifying safe haven options for asylum seekers, indicating that protection from harm should not solely be America's responsibility. Meanwhile, ongoing agreements with Canada, Panama, Costa Rica, and Mexico further reflect this migrant management approach.

