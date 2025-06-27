Left Menu

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

The Department of Defense has expanded a militarized zone along the US-Mexico border. The area, intended to curb illegal entry, stretches 250 miles and involves the military detaining trespassers. Critics worry about restricted access, and the move tests legal limits on military involvement in civilian law enforcement.

Updated: 27-06-2025 05:41 IST
The Department of Defense has announced the expansion of a militarized zone along the southern US border, where troops are now authorized to detain individuals entering illegally, potentially leading to federal trespassing charges.

On Monday, the Air Force revealed the annexation of a 250-mile segment of the Texas border, in line with President Trump's national emergency declaration. This move amplifies military presence, with the Navy also tasked to create a new defense area on site. Specifics from the Defense Department official remain undisclosed.

This national defense area spans two Texas counties along the Rio Grande and extends into urban regions like Brownsville and McAllen, treated as an extension of Joint Base San Antonio. Concerns arise from hunters, hikers, and aid groups about denied access, while many immigrants face legal action for encroachment into these zones.

