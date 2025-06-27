Left Menu

Faith Under Siege: Iranian Asylum Seekers in the U.S.

Pastor Ara Torosian faced distressing situations as federal officers arrested two Iranian families, asylum seekers, who fled persecution. The incident highlights tensions between U.S. immigration policies and the safety of asylum seekers, following military actions against Iran and recent Supreme Court rulings affecting deportations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-06-2025 07:07 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 07:07 IST
Faith Under Siege: Iranian Asylum Seekers in the U.S.

Pastor Ara Torosian was alarmed when he received a call about U.S. federal immigration officers arresting Iranian asylum seekers from his Farsi-speaking congregation in Los Angeles. On Tuesday, officers detained two members of his church, echoing a similar incident earlier this week involving an Iranian couple with a child.

Both families had recently sought asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border through the CBP One appointment system, designed to facilitate orderly immigration but revoked by the Trump administration. Torosian witnessed a tense confrontation, filming as officers restrained a woman suffering a panic attack, questioning the aggressive enforcement of immigration laws.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the arrests for national security reasons after U.S. military strikes on Iranian sites. The Supreme Court's recent decision allows deportations to non-native countries, adding unease to asylum seekers. Torosian, a naturalized U.S. citizen, expressed deep concern for his congregation's safety, urging them to avoid gatherings for fear of further arrests.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025