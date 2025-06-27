Tensions Rise in Etawah Over Alleged Caste-Based Incident
Protests ignited in Etawah's Dandarpur village following the alleged tonsuring of two Bhagwat Katha preachers by upper-caste men. Accusations flew, with UP minister Singh blaming Akhilesh Yadav for inciting violence. Police detained 19 people and seized 13 vehicles to control the situation.
In the wake of an alleged caste-based incident in Etawah's Dandarpur village, tensions mounted as Yadav groups staged protests demanding justice for the victims and withdrawal of charges against them.
Large crowds gathered at key locations, including the Agra-Kanpur highway, where they clashed with police forces. The standoff escalated as videos emerged showing law enforcement using firearms to control the crowd. The police detained 19 individuals and impounded 13 vehicles in an effort to restore order.
Meanwhile, UP minister Jaiveer Singh criticized Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for allegedly politicizing the incident, accusing him of inciting violence. As the situation unfolded, authorities promised strict legal action and ongoing investigations to address the unrest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
