Left Menu

Tej Pratap Yadav Critiques Congress for 'Anti-Ram' Stance

Tej Pratap Yadav, founder of Janshakti Janata Dal, accused Congress of being 'anti-Ram' and insulting Hindu deities. He addressed various controversies, including Giriraj Singh's VB-G RAM G Act criticism and Priyanka Gandhi's new Congress role. He also condemned derogatory remarks about Bihar women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:29 IST
Tej Pratap Yadav Critiques Congress for 'Anti-Ram' Stance
Tej Pratap Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Tej Pratap Yadav, founder of the Janshakti Janata Dal, on Monday accused Congress of an 'anti-Ram' stance, alleging disrespect towards Hindu deities Ram, Krishna, and Mahadev.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav supported BJP leader Giriraj Singh's criticism of Congress opposing the VB-G RAM G Act, replacing MGNREGA, highlighting Congress's discomfort with Lord Ram's name.

Yadav also congratulated Priyanka Gandhi on her new Congress role, equating her with Indira Gandhi, and demanded action against derogatory remarks involving Bihar women.

TRENDING

1
Gas Leak Sparks Inferno at ONGC Well in Konaseema District

Gas Leak Sparks Inferno at ONGC Well in Konaseema District

 India
2
Unearthing History: Goa CM Launches 'History That India Ignored'

Unearthing History: Goa CM Launches 'History That India Ignored'

 India
3
Morocco's Tourism Boom: A Record 19.8 Million Visitors

Morocco's Tourism Boom: A Record 19.8 Million Visitors

 Global
4
Kerala Accelerates Voter Inclusion Efforts

Kerala Accelerates Voter Inclusion Efforts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026