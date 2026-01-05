Tej Pratap Yadav Critiques Congress for 'Anti-Ram' Stance

Tej Pratap Yadav, founder of the Janshakti Janata Dal, on Monday accused Congress of an 'anti-Ram' stance, alleging disrespect towards Hindu deities Ram, Krishna, and Mahadev.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav supported BJP leader Giriraj Singh's criticism of Congress opposing the VB-G RAM G Act, replacing MGNREGA, highlighting Congress's discomfort with Lord Ram's name.

Yadav also congratulated Priyanka Gandhi on her new Congress role, equating her with Indira Gandhi, and demanded action against derogatory remarks involving Bihar women.