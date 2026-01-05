Tej Pratap Yadav Critiques Congress for 'Anti-Ram' Stance
Tej Pratap Yadav, founder of Janshakti Janata Dal, accused Congress of being 'anti-Ram' and insulting Hindu deities. He addressed various controversies, including Giriraj Singh's VB-G RAM G Act criticism and Priyanka Gandhi's new Congress role. He also condemned derogatory remarks about Bihar women.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:29 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Tej Pratap Yadav, founder of the Janshakti Janata Dal, on Monday accused Congress of an 'anti-Ram' stance, alleging disrespect towards Hindu deities Ram, Krishna, and Mahadev.
Speaking to reporters, Yadav supported BJP leader Giriraj Singh's criticism of Congress opposing the VB-G RAM G Act, replacing MGNREGA, highlighting Congress's discomfort with Lord Ram's name.
Yadav also congratulated Priyanka Gandhi on her new Congress role, equating her with Indira Gandhi, and demanded action against derogatory remarks involving Bihar women.
