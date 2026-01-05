Left Menu

Deadly Resurgence: Old Rivalries Ignite Violence in Kurnool

In Kurnool, a deadly confrontation left two dead and one critically injured on Monday as a group of around 20 attacked, allegedly due to longstanding factional enmity. The victims, accused in a prior murder case, faced violence while police maintain heightened security in response to the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:32 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:32 IST
  India

A vicious outbreak of violence erupted in Kurnool district on Monday, as renewed factional rivalries claimed the lives of two people. According to local police, around 20 attackers wielding sickles and sharp weapons targeted three individuals, leaving Govind critically injured and two others dead.

The first attack occurred when Govind was ambushed while returning from Palankadu village. He and his family, including his five-year-old son and wife Vireshamma, suffered severe injuries. Shortly after, the group reportedly targeted Paramesh, killing him near his home, and later proceeded to an agricultural field where they fatally assaulted Venkatesh.

Police have linked this violent spree to an old murder case dated back to 2024, in which the victims were implicated. In the wake of the incident, enhanced security measures were implemented to curb potential retaliatory attacks while legal steps await formal complaints from the victims' families.

