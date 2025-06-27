Left Menu

Assam's Satra Land Reclamation: A Political Battle

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accuses the previous Congress government of enabling illegal immigrant encroachment on Satra lands. The current BJP-led government is committed to reclaiming these lands. A permanent Satra Aayog will be established to oversee the welfare of Vaishnavite monasteries in the state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused the former Congress administration of promoting illegal immigrant encroachment on Satra lands, resulting in over 13,000 bighas being seized. This encroachment has notably affected regions such as Barpeta, Nagaon, Bajali, and Lakhimpur.

The BJP-led government is determined to reclaim these lands, with Sarma emphasizing the neglect of indigenous peoples' sentiments by the previous government. He pledged to safeguard these Vaishnavite monasteries.

To ensure the welfare of the Satras, a permanent 'Satra Aayog' will be set up. The Aayog, initially formed in November 2021, has visited 126 Satras to evaluate and report on issues, proposing sustainable measures.

