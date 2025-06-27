Family Betrayal: Dark Secrets and Chilling Murder in Faridabad

A gruesome revelation has emerged from the depths of a family tragedy in Haryana's Faridabad. As the investigation unfolds, it has been disclosed that a young woman was not only murdered but also raped by her father-in-law before her death, police reported.

The victim's mother-in-law has been implicated and arrested as part of the plot, while the hunt for the victim's husband, Arun, who remains at large, continues. Bhoop Singh, the main accused, allegedly confessed during police interrogation that the murder was premeditated, law enforcement officials confirmed.

The 24-year-old victim, Tannu, was killed in a plan devised back in April, which involved mixing sleeping pills in her food, leading to an unsuspecting night of tragic events. Her body was buried in front of her home under the guise of a sewer pit, keeping the atrocity concealed for nearly two months.

(With inputs from agencies.)