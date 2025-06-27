Left Menu

Family Betrayal: Dark Secrets and Chilling Murder in Faridabad

An investigation in Faridabad has unveiled a heinous family murder. Tannu, a 24-year-old woman, was raped and killed by her father-in-law, Bhoop Singh, with the collusion of her husband and mother-in-law. Her body was buried deceitfully under the guise of sewerage construction, hiding the crime for two months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 27-06-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 11:45 IST
Family Betrayal: Dark Secrets and Chilling Murder in Faridabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A gruesome revelation has emerged from the depths of a family tragedy in Haryana's Faridabad. As the investigation unfolds, it has been disclosed that a young woman was not only murdered but also raped by her father-in-law before her death, police reported.

The victim's mother-in-law has been implicated and arrested as part of the plot, while the hunt for the victim's husband, Arun, who remains at large, continues. Bhoop Singh, the main accused, allegedly confessed during police interrogation that the murder was premeditated, law enforcement officials confirmed.

The 24-year-old victim, Tannu, was killed in a plan devised back in April, which involved mixing sleeping pills in her food, leading to an unsuspecting night of tragic events. Her body was buried in front of her home under the guise of a sewer pit, keeping the atrocity concealed for nearly two months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025