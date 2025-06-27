Left Menu

Gangland Tragedy: Fatal Shooting in Punjab Leaves Two Dead

Harjit Kaur, the mother of jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and Karanvir Singh were killed in a shooting by unidentified assailants in Batala, Punjab. Both victims suffered fatal injuries in the attack, captured on CCTV. The police have launched an investigation to determine the motive and apprehend the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-06-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 13:59 IST
Jaggu Bhagwanpuria
  • Country:
  • India

The streets of Batala, Punjab, were the scene of a tragic shooting late Thursday when Harjit Kaur, 52, and Karanvir Singh were gunned down by unidentified bike-borne assailants. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Qadian Road, within the Civil Lines area, as indicated by police sources.

Harjit Kaur, mother of the incarcerated gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, sustained critical injuries and succumbed at a hospital in Amritsar, while Karanvir Singh was declared dead at Batala Civil Hospital. The attackers, armed and riding double on a motorcycle, opened fire indiscriminately at their SUV.

As investigations proceed, the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Paramveer Singh, shared details, highlighting that some social media claims suggested Karanvir was the intended target. Meanwhile, the victims' families await justice, with police efforts to track down the perpetrators intensifying.

(With inputs from agencies.)

