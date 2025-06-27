Safety Concerns Rise in West Bengal Education Facilities

In a troubling development, a gang rape allegedly occurred at a law college in Kolkata, raising alarms about the safety of female students in West Bengal. This incident follows the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College last year, highlighting ongoing safety issues, as stated by Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar.

Majumdar, who is also the Union Minister of State for Education, criticized the state's deteriorating law and order situation. He expressed disappointment despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's oversight of the police department, urging more effective measures to ensure student safety.

In response to these incidents, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari announced plans for a major protest, pressing for Chief Minister Banerjee's resignation. TMC leader Jaiprakash Majumdar called for a unified and constructive approach to prevent such crimes rather than politicizing the issue.

