Uttarakhand High Court Lifts Stay on Panchayat Elections, Demands Review of Reservation Roster

The Uttarakhand High Court has lifted its stay on panchayat elections but has instructed the state to respond to allegations of irregularities in the reservation roster. A fresh election schedule is to be released. The court seeks a response from the government on issues raised concerning seat allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has lifted a stay on panchayat elections in the state, a decision announced on Friday. This comes as the court faced multiple petitions challenging the state's reservation roster for the elections, which was accused of irregularities and prolonged representation of certain classes.

A division bench led by Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Alok Mahara has directed the state election commission to announce a new schedule, delaying the earlier timeline by three days. Meanwhile, the court expects the state government to address the petitioners' issues within a three-week timeframe.

The petitioners contested the seat allocation for block pramukh and district panchayat presidents, claiming contradiction with constitutional mandates. The court had initially stayed the elections while awaiting this review, prompting further action upon a report by the National Commission for Backward Classes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

