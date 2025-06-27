High-Stakes Operation: Security Forces Pursue JeM Terrorists in Udhampur Forests
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir intensify efforts to apprehend three remaining Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in Udhampur's Basantgarh region. One terrorist, identified as Haider from Pakistan, was killed. Supported by aerial and canine units, forces aim to dismantle infiltration routes commonly used by Pakistani militants.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 27-06-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Security forces have launched an intense operation to locate three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists hiding in Udhampur's dense forests, officials confirmed on Friday.
Following an encounter that left one terrorist dead, additional forces, supported by drones and dogs, joined the effort to capture the remaining jihadists.
The militant group had evaded security for a year by utilizing forested areas, with recent operations focusing on traditional infiltration routes to prevent further attacks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High-Stakes Aerial Encounters: Chinese Jets Shadow Japanese Patrol Planes
Mid-Air Tensions Rise: Chinese Jets and Japanese Planes in Alarmingly Close Encounters
Aerial Tensions: Close Encounters Between China and Japan
Indigenous Leader Stands With Diplomacy at G7 Amidst Unlikely Encounter
Cow Smuggling Encounters: Uttar Pradesh Police in Action