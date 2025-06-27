High-Stakes Operation: Security Forces Pursue JeM Terrorists in Udhampur Forests

Security forces have launched an intense operation to locate three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists hiding in Udhampur's dense forests, officials confirmed on Friday.

Following an encounter that left one terrorist dead, additional forces, supported by drones and dogs, joined the effort to capture the remaining jihadists.

The militant group had evaded security for a year by utilizing forested areas, with recent operations focusing on traditional infiltration routes to prevent further attacks.

