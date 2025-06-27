Left Menu

Russia Claims Capture of Key Ukrainian Village

Russia reports the capture of Nova Kruhlyakivka in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, according to state news agency TASS. However, this claim remains unverified by independent sources such as Reuters.

Updated: 27-06-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 14:57 IST
Russia's Defense Ministry announced on Friday that its forces have captured the village of Nova Kruhlyakivka in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region. This announcement was disseminated by state news agency TASS.

The report highlights Russia's ongoing military operations in the region, yet remains contested as Reuters has not been able to independently confirm the battlefield claims.

The strategic implications for control over the Kharkiv region make the village's capture a significant development, although verifications by unbiased parties are awaited for clarity.

