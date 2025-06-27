Left Menu

Devastation in Dnipropetrovsk: Russian Missile Strikes Again

A Russian missile strike on Samar in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region resulted in three deaths and at least 14 injuries. This marks the second attack within three days on the industrial city, causing significant disruption. Regional authorities have yet to disclose any specifics regarding the extent of the damage.

  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A tragic missile attack launched by Russia claimed the lives of three individuals and injured at least 14 others in the Ukrainian city of Samar, located in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the regional governor.

This incident marks the second time in three days that the industrial city at the heart of Ukraine has come under missile assault.

While regional officials have confirmed the attack, they have not yet provided further details concerning the resulting damage or the strategic targets involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

