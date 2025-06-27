Teen's Tragic Death Sparks Highway Blockade in Ballia

A tragic incident unfolded in Ballia district when a 17-year-old boy, Golu Yadav, was fatally attacked during the early morning hours. Two of his friends also suffered injuries in this brutal assault.

The group faced a violent ambush while returning home after attending a post-funeral ritual. The assailants, armed with knives, axes, and sticks, attacked them near the Kali Sthan area, leading to Golu's death on the spot.

Outraged villagers set up a blockade on the national highway for over 90 minutes, demanding swift police action. Authorities have registered an FIR against seven known suspects and are working tirelessly to apprehend the perpetrators, as confirmed by Bairia Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)