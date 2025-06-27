Left Menu

Teen's Tragic Death Sparks Highway Blockade in Ballia

A 17-year-old boy named Golu Yadav was killed and two friends injured in a late-night attack in Ballia district. Villagers blocked a national highway to protest, demanding justice. Police have registered an FIR against seven named and five unidentified suspects, launching efforts to arrest the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 27-06-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 15:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Ballia district when a 17-year-old boy, Golu Yadav, was fatally attacked during the early morning hours. Two of his friends also suffered injuries in this brutal assault.

The group faced a violent ambush while returning home after attending a post-funeral ritual. The assailants, armed with knives, axes, and sticks, attacked them near the Kali Sthan area, leading to Golu's death on the spot.

Outraged villagers set up a blockade on the national highway for over 90 minutes, demanding swift police action. Authorities have registered an FIR against seven known suspects and are working tirelessly to apprehend the perpetrators, as confirmed by Bairia Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem Qureshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

