Lalu Prasad Condemns RSS Proposal to Alter Constitution Preamble
RJD chief Lalu Prasad criticized RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale's suggestion to remove 'secular' and 'socialist' from the Constitution's Preamble, labeling RSS as casteist. The words were included during the Emergency by Indira Gandhi. Prasad, opposing BJP, defends the Constitution's values and Ambedkar's legacy.
Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, has openly criticized Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Dattatreya Hosabale over his remarks to remove the terms 'secular' and 'socialist' from the Constitution's Preamble.
The former Bihar chief minister accuses the RSS of perpetuating casteist ideologies. He took to social media to express his discontent, referencing news reports where Hosabale, RSS 'Sarkaryavah', cited the addition of these terms during the Emergency under Indira Gandhi's rule.
Lalu Prasad expressed staunch opposition to any constitutional changes and defended the values enshrined in the Preamble, linking them to democratic principles and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
