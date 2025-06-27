Left Menu

Lalu Prasad Condemns RSS Proposal to Alter Constitution Preamble

RJD chief Lalu Prasad criticized RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale's suggestion to remove 'secular' and 'socialist' from the Constitution's Preamble, labeling RSS as casteist. The words were included during the Emergency by Indira Gandhi. Prasad, opposing BJP, defends the Constitution's values and Ambedkar's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-06-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 16:18 IST
Lalu Prasad Condemns RSS Proposal to Alter Constitution Preamble
Lalu Prasad
  • Country:
  • India

Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, has openly criticized Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Dattatreya Hosabale over his remarks to remove the terms 'secular' and 'socialist' from the Constitution's Preamble.

The former Bihar chief minister accuses the RSS of perpetuating casteist ideologies. He took to social media to express his discontent, referencing news reports where Hosabale, RSS 'Sarkaryavah', cited the addition of these terms during the Emergency under Indira Gandhi's rule.

Lalu Prasad expressed staunch opposition to any constitutional changes and defended the values enshrined in the Preamble, linking them to democratic principles and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025