Lalu Prasad Condemns RSS Proposal to Alter Constitution Preamble

Lalu Prasad, the RJD president, has openly criticized Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Dattatreya Hosabale over his remarks to remove the terms 'secular' and 'socialist' from the Constitution's Preamble.

The former Bihar chief minister accuses the RSS of perpetuating casteist ideologies. He took to social media to express his discontent, referencing news reports where Hosabale, RSS 'Sarkaryavah', cited the addition of these terms during the Emergency under Indira Gandhi's rule.

Lalu Prasad expressed staunch opposition to any constitutional changes and defended the values enshrined in the Preamble, linking them to democratic principles and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's vision.

