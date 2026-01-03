The Fall of a Socialist Strongman: Maduro’s Dethroning

Nicolas Maduro, the long-standing President of Venezuela, was captured by U.S. forces, ending over a decade of contentious rule. The announcement by President Trump on Saturday marked a stunning twist in Venezuela's political saga, marred by allegations of human rights abuses and fraudulent elections.

Critics globally denounced Maduro as a dictator, accusing him of quelling opposition through arrests and sham elections. His rule saw Venezuela plunge into economic despair, with vast poverty and mass migration. Despite international criticism, Maduro denied wrongdoing, branding U.S. sanctions as part of an 'economic war.'

Under Maduro's leadership, Venezuela's internal strife festered with reports of severe human rights violations. These allegations were underscored by the U.N. and international observers condemning his government's tactics. Meanwhile, U.S. military and diplomatic pressure intensified, ultimately leading to his arrest and removal from power.

