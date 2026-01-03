Left Menu

The Fall of a Socialist Strongman: Maduro’s Dethroning

Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela's controversial leader, ruled with an iron fist for over 12 years. Accused of being a dictator, his tenure was marked by economic collapse, human rights abuses, and political repression. His abrupt end came as U.S. forces captured him, highlighting global tensions and internal strife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:13 IST
Nicolas Maduro

Nicolas Maduro, the long-standing President of Venezuela, was captured by U.S. forces, ending over a decade of contentious rule. The announcement by President Trump on Saturday marked a stunning twist in Venezuela's political saga, marred by allegations of human rights abuses and fraudulent elections.

Critics globally denounced Maduro as a dictator, accusing him of quelling opposition through arrests and sham elections. His rule saw Venezuela plunge into economic despair, with vast poverty and mass migration. Despite international criticism, Maduro denied wrongdoing, branding U.S. sanctions as part of an 'economic war.'

Under Maduro's leadership, Venezuela's internal strife festered with reports of severe human rights violations. These allegations were underscored by the U.N. and international observers condemning his government's tactics. Meanwhile, U.S. military and diplomatic pressure intensified, ultimately leading to his arrest and removal from power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

