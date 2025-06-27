Law College Scandal: Crime Unfolds Behind Academic Walls

A shocking incident has emerged from South Calcutta Law College, where a student has claimed she was raped by an alumnus, aided by two current students. The alleged atrocity is said to have happened within the institution, casting a shadow over its safety protocols.

Authorities moved swiftly, arresting all three accused and placing them in police custody. The law college scandal resurfaced painful memories of a previous high-profile case, prompting widespread condemnation and concern from various corners of society.

In a statement, law enforcement officials have detailed that the victim's account, coupled with substantial evidence, makes the gravity of the situation undeniable. The case continues to unfold as investigators delve deeper into the alleged crime.

