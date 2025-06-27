Denmark's Arctic Command: Defending Greenland in a New Cold Reality

Denmark's Arctic command, led by Soren Andersen, is intensifying its focus on Greenland's defense amid rising geopolitical interests from the U.S., Russia, and China. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about potentially acquiring Greenland.

Andersen stressed that the scenario of U.S. acquisition does not cause concern, expressing confidence in the cooperation between Denmark and the U.S. There has been an increased military presence in Greenland, as seen during recent exercises with NATO allies.

To strengthen Arctic defense, Denmark has allocated over $2 billion, prioritizing deterrence through enhanced surveillance and military readiness against potential Russian incursions. Andersen assures that any hostile Russian advancements would quickly transform into defense actions assisted by NATO and Danish forces.

