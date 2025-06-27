Eastern Cape Declared National Disaster Zone Amid R5.1 Billion Flood Damage

The Eastern Cape Province has officially been declared a national disaster zone under the Disaster Management Act (Act No. 57 of 2002), following a spate of extreme weather events that have left a trail of destruction across the region. The announcement was made by Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) MEC, Zolile Williams, who confirmed that the disaster status is in response to severe flooding, heavy rainfall, strong winds, and snowfall that have affected thousands of residents across multiple districts.

The worst-hit regions include the OR Tambo and Amathole District Municipalities, which bore the brunt of the storm systems, prompting the provincial government to activate emergency response mechanisms, including housing support, healthcare access, and social services.

Humanitarian Response: Shelters, Healthcare, and Social Support

As part of the multi-sectoral disaster response, the Department of Social Development, with support from private sector partners, has been offering psychosocial services to displaced families, grieving communities, and schools mourning the loss of learners.

“These services are crucial to healing and recovery. We acknowledge that emotional recovery may take time, especially for the most deeply affected,” said MEC Williams.

The Department of Health has deployed on-site medical teams to assist flood victims, including replacing chronic medication lost during the floods. Health risk assessments are ongoing in temporary shelters to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

Document Recovery and School Support

The Department of Home Affairs has played a pivotal role in helping families retrieve lost documentation. As of June, 478 ID replacement applications have been submitted, supported by six mobile units deployed across Amathole and OR Tambo districts.

Despite disruptions, schools in the affected areas have resumed classes, and postponed exams were successfully written on 23 June 2025. The Department of Education has also resumed distribution of learner and teacher support materials and school uniforms to affected pupils.

Infrastructure Damage and Restoration Progress

While restoration efforts are ongoing, the devastation caused by the floods is extensive and costly:

Water supply has been restored to 95% of affected communities.

Electricity has been restored to over 80% of affected customers.

Road infrastructure damage is estimated at R935 million, with emergency repairs already underway.

To date, 6,869 households have been affected, and 4,724 individuals remain homeless. Additionally, 2,145 homes were partially damaged, and 431 schools along with 69 health facilities sustained varying degrees of damage.

The estimated total cost for infrastructure repair stands at a staggering R5.1 billion, broken down as follows:

R3.2 billion for repairs across provincial departments

R1.8 billion for municipal infrastructure (per MISA assessments)

R935 million for roads (with R102 million reprioritized by the Department of Transport)

R461 million for Temporary Residential Units (TRUs), though only R120 million is currently available

Temporary Housing and Long-Term Resettlement Plans

To address the housing crisis, the Department of Human Settlements, in partnership with local municipalities, has activated mass-care shelters, including community halls and guest lodges, in OR Tambo and Mnquma. These temporary shelters are expected to remain operational for at least 30 days.

The provincial government has also identified land to facilitate the construction of Temporary Residential Units (TRUs) and eventual permanent housing solutions:

In Mnquma, land is ready to accommodate approximately 1,100 TRUs.

In King Sabata Dalindyebo Municipality, land has been identified and awaits a council resolution.

Impact on Agriculture and Food Security

The agricultural sector has also suffered heavy losses:

1,339 livestock units were lost

1,803 hectares of crops destroyed

Damage was also recorded to irrigation systems, water tanks, fencing, and machinery

Veterinary services and technical advisory support have been mobilized to assist affected farmers, many of whom are now at risk of losing their livelihoods.

Road Clearance and Logistics

The Department of Transport has initiated emergency road clearance, but:

29 roads in Chris Hani District remain impassable

22 roads in OR Tambo are still closed

Alternative routes are being used to ensure access to healthcare and education

Repair teams began major reconstruction on June 23, focusing on critical access routes for emergency and essential services.

Call for National Support and Funding

MEC Williams has appealed to national government to bridge the funding gap—particularly for housing and road rehabilitation—emphasizing that provincial coffers are insufficient to address the full scale of the damage.

“We are facing a funding shortfall of over R3 billion. We require urgent intervention to ensure timely reconstruction and resettlement,” he stated.

Building Resilience Through Recovery

While the Eastern Cape has made notable progress in restoring basic services, the long-term recovery of affected communities hinges on sustained support, robust infrastructure planning, and climate resilience strategies. The declaration of disaster status unlocks the potential for national and international aid, but the province is pressing ahead with a recovery strategy rooted in dignity, sustainability, and inclusivity.